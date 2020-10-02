Two persons were injured Thursday night in a crash on Highway 137 near Highway VV.

Cpl. Jacob Sellars said Seth M. Backues, 24, of Licking,  was driving a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and utility pole and came to rest in a ditch. 

Backues, who was wearing a seatbelt, had moderate injuries and was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. A passenger, Kelsey R. Canterbury, 18, had minor injuries and also went to TCMH. 

The vehicle had extensive damage following the 7:30 p.m. crash.

