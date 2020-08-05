Two persons were injured — including a Houston police officer — in a crash Tuesday night on South U.S. 63 near Pizza Hut.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jason Wink, 24, was driving a 2014 Ford Taurus patrol car that struck a trailer pulled by a 2014 Chevrolet pickup driven by William A. Cooper, 41, of Licking. Both vehicles were traveling northbound.
Wink had minor injuries. Cooper sustained moderate injuries. Both were sent to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Troopers said Wink was wearing a seat belt and Cooper wasn't.
The patrol vehicle was totaled. The truck didn't have any damage.
