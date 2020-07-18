Two persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a crash south of Cabool on Highway 181, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. One person is charged. 

Troopers said Tara L. Massey, 63, of Cabool, was driving a southbound 1997 Ford Ranger that ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

Massey and Christopher E. Massey, 65, of Cabool, were transported by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. 

The patrol said Tara Massey was charged with misdemeanor DWI and careless and imprudent driving. 

The vehicle had moderate damage. The woman was wearing a seat belt; her passenger was not. 

