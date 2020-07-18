Two persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a crash south of Cabool on Highway 181, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. One person is charged.
Troopers said Tara L. Massey, 63, of Cabool, was driving a southbound 1997 Ford Ranger that ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Massey and Christopher E. Massey, 65, of Cabool, were transported by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.
The patrol said Tara Massey was charged with misdemeanor DWI and careless and imprudent driving.
The vehicle had moderate damage. The woman was wearing a seat belt; her passenger was not.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.