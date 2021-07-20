ACCIDENT

Two persons were injured Tuesday, July 20, in an ATV crash. 

An ATV crash on Lynch Drive injured two persons on Tuesday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Hugo Mora, 22, of Branson, was driving a 2019 CAN-AM ATV that ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree near Bucyrus.

A 16-year-old boy and Mora had moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Deputies and the Roby Fire Department assisted at the scene.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments