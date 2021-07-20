An ATV crash on Lynch Drive injured two persons on Tuesday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Hugo Mora, 22, of Branson, was driving a 2019 CAN-AM ATV that ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree near Bucyrus.
A 16-year-old boy and Mora had moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Deputies and the Roby Fire Department assisted at the scene.
