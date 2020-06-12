Two persons were injured Thursday afternoon in two-vehicle crash just north of Houston on Mineral Drive, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Cpl. Jacob Sellars said a westbound 2006 Ford Fusion driven by Natasha R. Smith, 18, of Houston, was attempting to make a left turn into the path of a northbound 1993 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Coleton L. Hayes, 19, of Houston.
The Hayes' truck struck the car.
Smith had minor injuries and was sent by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. A passenger in her car, Misty A. Colgan, 31, had moderate injuries and went by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Sellars said none of the women were wearing seat belts; Hayes was.
The car had moderate damage; the truck has minor damage.
