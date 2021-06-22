Two persons were injured early Tuesday when their vehicle left Highway 17 north of Houston, struck the ground and a utility pole.
Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of the southbound 2008 Ford Focus, Joshua G. Miller, 34, had serious injuries and was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital and expected to be flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
A passenger, Tawnisha M. Dasalla, 33, was taken to TCMH by ambulance. She had moderate injuries following the 3 a.m. crash about four miles north of Houston.
The vehicle was totaled. The driver was not wearing a seat belt; the passenger was.
