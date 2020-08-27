ACCIDENT

An ATV accident was reported 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, about seven miles east of Summersville on Highway 106. 

A passenger on an ATV was seriously injured Wednesday night east of Summersville. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a westbound 2015 Polaris RZR made a sharp turn and overturned on Highway 106 about seven miles east of Summersville. 

The driver, Bradyn P. Terrill, 21, was taken by ambulance to Mercy in Springfield with moderate injuries. The passenger, Carl D. Terrill, 47, had serious injuries and was flown to Mercy in Springfield. Both are from Summersville. 

Neither were wearing safety devices, the patrol said. 

