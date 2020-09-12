SERIOUS ACCIDENT

Two Houston teens were injured Friday when this truck struck a tree, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Both were flown to Springfield hospitals.

Two Houston teenagers received serious injuries late Friday afternoon just east of their hometown.

Tpr. Marty Wiseman said  Xavier Fowler, 16, was driving a westbound 2008 GMC Canyon that ran off Highway B about two miles east of Houston and struck a tree. 

Various agencies responded to assist. 

Fowler and a passenger, Kaleigh Ireland, 15, were rushed by ambulance to meet medical helicopters. Fowler is a patient at Mercy in Springfield; Ireland at Cox South. The patrol said neither was wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle was totaled. Relatives on Saturday were encouraged about recovery; although the victims sustained multiple injuries. 

Assisting Wiseman as Cpl. Justin Piccinino of the patrol. 

