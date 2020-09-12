Two Houston teenagers received serious injuries late Friday afternoon just east of their hometown.
Tpr. Marty Wiseman said Xavier Fowler, 16, was driving a westbound 2008 GMC Canyon that ran off Highway B about two miles east of Houston and struck a tree.
Various agencies responded to assist.
Fowler and a passenger, Kaleigh Ireland, 15, were rushed by ambulance to meet medical helicopters. Fowler is a patient at Mercy in Springfield; Ireland at Cox South. The patrol said neither was wearing a seat belt.
The vehicle was totaled. Relatives on Saturday were encouraged about recovery; although the victims sustained multiple injuries.
Assisting Wiseman as Cpl. Justin Piccinino of the patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.