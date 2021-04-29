Members of the Houston board of education made two hiring decisions during a meeting Monday night.

Lindsey Vermillion was employed as high school physical education instructor and head girls’ basketball coach for the new school year. Taela Terrillion will teach high school English for the ’21-’22 school year.

 

