Bright Futures Houston, a support organization that helps students of the Houston School District, announced it is partnering with Shop with a Hero for November.
Instead of bucket donations it is collecting money to go to the Shop of a Hero program, which supports local children and helps make their holiday a little more special.
Donations can be mailed to the following two addresses:
Houston City Hall
c/o Bright Futures
601 S. Grand Ave.
Houston, Mo., 65483
Houston Housing Authority
c/o Bright Futures
200 Chestnut Terrace
Houston, Mo., 65483
