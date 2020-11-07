Bright Futures Houston, a support organization that helps students of the Houston School District, announced it is partnering with Shop with a Hero for November.

Instead of bucket donations it is collecting money to go to the Shop of a Hero program, which supports local children and helps make their holiday a little more special.

Donations can be mailed to the following two addresses:

Houston City Hall

c/o  Bright Futures

601 S. Grand Ave.

Houston, Mo., 65483

Houston Housing Authority

c/o Bright Futures

200 Chestnut Terrace

Houston, Mo., 65483

