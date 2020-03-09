After an operation in Licking involving multiple law enforcement agencies, a man and woman are charged with several felonies related to drugs found inside their house where three minor children reside.
Samantha A. Karnes-Lewis, 20, of 111 Sherrill St. in Licking, and Evan A. Lawson, 36, of 5983 Highway CC at Salem, are each charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and three counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, along with misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Licking officer reported his department and Missouri State Highway Patrol had conducted a long-term narcotics investigation related to the Karnes-Lewis’ house. On March 6 a search warrant was obtained and served by officers from Licking, Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the South Central Drug Task Force.
The report indicated that during the search, capsules containing heroin and fentanyl were found, as well as items of paraphernalia that tested positive for methamphetamine. During the operation, both Karnes-Lewis and Lawson were present in the house, along with children ages 3, 5 and 12.
The report said the illegal items were located in an upstairs bedroom within reach of the children.
Karnes-Lewis and Lawson are both held in the Texas County Jail with bonds set at $250,000.
