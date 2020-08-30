ARRESTS

Two persons face charges following investigations by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A Mountain Grove woman was arrested on two charges early Sunday in Texas County.

Brittany S. Manning, 29, was charged with driving while intoxicated - first offense and failure to equipment a motor vehicle with license plate lamp. 

She was taken to the Cabool Police Department and released. 

A Huggins woman was charged with DWI - first offense, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and wearing no seat belt. Julie K. Anderson, 53,  was released for medical treatment. 

