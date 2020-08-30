A Mountain Grove woman was arrested on two charges early Sunday in Texas County.
Brittany S. Manning, 29, was charged with driving while intoxicated - first offense and failure to equipment a motor vehicle with license plate lamp.
She was taken to the Cabool Police Department and released.
A Huggins woman was charged with DWI - first offense, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and wearing no seat belt. Julie K. Anderson, 53, was released for medical treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.