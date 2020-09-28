Officers in Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department following a jail escape Sunday afternoon that occurred when two inmates overpowered a jailer.

At around 2:56 pm, the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department at Eminence requested Troop G troopers respond to the Shannon County Jail to a reported assault on a jailer. Two inmates escaped leaving in a white 2012 Chevrolet Colorado pickup with an aluminum toolbox in the bed. They took the vehicle from a business across the street from the jail. The inmates were wearing orange jump suits. The vehicle was later pursued by law enforcement in the Ellington area and eluded officers in the area of Highway 72 in Reynolds County.

The escapees are Hunter S. Vest, 20, Ellsinore. He is a white male 5’6” tall, weighs 120 pounds, short brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to have connections in the Qulin, Mo., area. He was being held on a Carter County charge of resisting arrest by fleeing.

The second is Cameron P. Kennedy, 25, Duncan, Okla. Kennedy is a white male, 5’11” tall, weighs 160 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He was being held on Carter County charges of tampering with first-degree motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The investigation is being continued by Troop G troopers, investigators with the patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.

Persons with information on the whereabouts of the escapees should call the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop G headquarters at 417-469-3121, *55, or the nearest law enforcement agency.

 

