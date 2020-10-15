Separate accidents in Texas County have claimed two lives since Wednesday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Justin L. Creech, 35, of Licking, was killed when his eastbound 1997 Dodge 1500 crossed the centerline of Highway BB, travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree at about 5 a.m. Thursday, the patrol said. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.
A Cabool man died in a crash Wednesday night on Finley Road about five miles south of Cabool, the patrol said.
Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said Alexander H. Williamson, 33, of Cabool, was driving a southbound Toyota Tacoma that traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, catching fire at about 9:50 p.m. The Cabool Police Department, Cabool Fire Department and Texas County Sheriff's Department assisted. The patrol said Williamson was wearing a seat belt.
There have been 32 deaths in Troop G in 2020. That compares to 36 at the same time a year ago.
