Two persons have died and another 25 infected with COVID-19 since Monday, the Texas County Health Department reported on Wednesday.
There are three residents hospitalized and another 58 positive cases in isolation at home. The death count since the pandemic began stands at eight. The latest fatalities were in the 50-70 age group.
There have been 70 new cases in the last week.
Texas County’s positivity rate in the last seven days — the percentage of tests indicating COVID-19 — stood at 31 percent, said the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Missouri’s rate, which is considered high, was at 14.6 percent.
On Nov. 1, there were 1,632 Missouri residents in hospitals.
