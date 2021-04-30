The Houston School District will host an open house Friday and Saturday for a recently completed building trades home.
The event runs from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday (April 30) and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday (May 1). The address is 511 Primrose Lane.
Bids are due in the superintendent's office by 2 p.m. May 7.
