The Houston School District will host an open house Friday and Saturday for a recently completed building trades home.

The event runs from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday (April 30) and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday (May 1). The address is 511 Primrose Lane.

Bids are due in the superintendent's office by 2 p.m. May 7. 

