Two Texas County residents were injured — one of them seriously — in a crash Monday west of Salem.

Troopers said a westbound 2004 Ford Ranger driven by David G. Lee, 59, was passing another vehicle and lost control. The vehicle started to skid, the driver overcorrected and the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and overturned. 

A passenger, Troy C. Conley, 53, of Raymondville, was flown to Mercy in St. Louis with serious injuries. Lee had moderate injuries and was taken to Salem Memorial District Hospital. Both were wearing a seat belt. 

The vehicle was totaled in the 11:55 a.m. crash about three miles west of Salem on Highway 72. 

