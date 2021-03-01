Two Texas County residents were arrested in separate incidents Sunday related to being a sex offender, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Leon A. Davidian, 58, of Licking, was arrested on felony fail to register as a sex offender, driving while revoked, speeding and wearing no seatbelt. He was taken to the Phelps County Jail and later released.
Jason W. Young, 35, of Cabool, was arrested on charges of a sex offender in a state park. He is held in the Camden County Jail.
