A pair of Texas County men each face multiple felony child pornography charges and are jailed on $400,000 bond following an investigation by the South-Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force.
Dustin Dewayne Postlewait, 40, of Houston, and Anthony J. Romines, 41, of Bucyrus, are each charged with first-degree promoting child pornography (a class B felony) and possession of child pornography (a class D felony).
Investigations of each suspect were initiated as a result of a Cyber Tipline Reports by an internet service provider, whereas suspected child pornography was uploaded and distributed to other private users of the service, authorities said.
During the investigation and through legal process, each were was identified as a suspect, and during interviewing each admitted to knowledge, control and ownership of the account(s) from the Cyber Tipline Reports, as well as transmitting content via the internet which they believed to be child erotica, and previously possessed child pornography, according to a report.
Assisting the South-Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force was Missouri State Technical Assistance Team, Houston Police Department, and Texas County Sheriff’s Office.
Both suspects were arrested on Thursday and are in the Texas County Jail.
