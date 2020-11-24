Two Texas County fire departments responded Tuesday afternoon to a structure fire south of Licking.
The call on Reed Road near Highway 137 came at about 1:30 p.m.
Raymondville and Licking departments responded.
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 5:15 pm
Two Texas County fire departments responded Tuesday afternoon to a structure fire south of Licking.
The call on Reed Road near Highway 137 came at about 1:30 p.m.
Raymondville and Licking departments responded.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.