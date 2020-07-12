Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol made two drug-related accidents Saturday in Texas County
Jeffery W. Davidson, 38, of Columbia, was charged with felony possession of drugs, driving while intoxicated (drugs), failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Texas County Sheriff's Department and released.
Rebecca J. Stites, 21, of Salem, was charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance and failing to stop at a sign. She was cited and released.
