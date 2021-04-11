CHARGES

Two persons were charged with crimes Saturday in Texas County,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Two persons were cited and released after bring charged Saturday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Joshua M. Parker, 27, of Licking, was cited and released on felony driving while revoked charges. 

Terrence B. Pouncil, 23, of Alpena, Ark., was charged on DWI, speeding and wearing no seat belt charges. He was released to another party. 

