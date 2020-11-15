Two persons were arrested Saturday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said
Bryon G. Galbraith, 47, of Laurel Hill, Fla., was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
He was cited and released to another person, the patrol said.
A Bucyrus man was charged with two offenses, the patrol said.
Dustin M. Benson, 40, of Bucyrus, is charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle and wearing no seatbelt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.