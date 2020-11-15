Two persons were arrested Saturday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 

Bryon G. Galbraith, 47, of Laurel Hill, Fla., was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

He was cited and released to another person, the patrol said.

A Bucyrus man was charged with two offenses, the patrol said. 

Dustin M. Benson, 40, of Bucyrus, is charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle and wearing no seatbelt. 

