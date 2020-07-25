Two 13-year-old boys were injured Friday evening northwest of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Austin A. Schneider, 17, of Montgomery City, was driving an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Malibu that ran off the left side of roadway and overturned on Gravel Point Road.
Two passengers from Warrenton, boys, 13, were injured. One was flown to Mercy in Springfield with moderate injuries and the second taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries.
The vehicle was totaled. Troopers said everyone was wearing a seat belt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.