Two 13-year-old boys were injured Friday evening northwest of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Austin A. Schneider, 17, of Montgomery City, was driving an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Malibu that ran off the left side of roadway and overturned on Gravel Point Road.

Two passengers from Warrenton, boys, 13, were injured. One was flown to Mercy in Springfield with moderate injuries and the second taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston with minor injuries. 

The vehicle was totaled. Troopers said everyone was wearing a seat belt. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments