DRUG CHARGES

Two persons were arrested Monday evening in Texas County on drug charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Nathaniel J. Daugerd, 23, of Marshfield, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, on a Wright County warrant for careless and imprudent driving and failure to display valid plates on a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.

Wyatt Decker, 24, of Seymour, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, permitted another to operate a motor vehicle without financial responsibility. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released.

