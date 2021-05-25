Two persons were arrested Monday evening in Texas County on drug charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Nathaniel J. Daugerd, 23, of Marshfield, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, on a Wright County warrant for careless and imprudent driving and failure to display valid plates on a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.
Wyatt Decker, 24, of Seymour, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, permitted another to operate a motor vehicle without financial responsibility. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released.
