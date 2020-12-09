Two persons wanting on felony endangering the welfare of a child warrants in Wright County were arrested Tuesday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Latisha D. Cantrell, 28, of Mountain Grove, and Joey D. Moore, 27, of Mansfield, were both taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said. 

