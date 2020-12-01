Houston’s first recent Turkey Trot — which benefited the Texas County Food Pantry — was deemed a success despite rainy weather for the walk/run event.
Walkers and runners followed the route that stretched from the pantry to Orscheln Farm and Home. Each received fresh donuts, water, coffee and gift bags donated by banks and merchants in the area.
About $427 was donated, along 128 pounds of food to benefit those needing assistance. Winners of turkeys were Cheryl Thurman, the Benoist family and Joyce Ice.
Volunteers Jodie Avery and Brenda Senter plan to work with Laura Crowley, Texas County Food Pantry executive director, to make it an annual event.
