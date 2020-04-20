Turkey hunters killed only 69 birds on the first day of the spring season in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

The tally was 53 adult gobblers, 15 juvenile gobblers and one bearded hen.

Leaders in the state were: Franklin, 165; Callaway, 139; Miller, 123; and Sainte Genevieve, 120.

