TURKEY SEASON

The spring turkey season began on Monday, April 20.

 MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION

A check on Sunday morning shows 586 birds killed in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported. That's sixth in the state. 

The tally was 437 adult gobblers, 142 juvenile gobblers and seven bearded hens.

Leaders in the state were: Franklin, 873; Callaway, 685; Laclede, 624; Miller, 623; and 0sage, 609. The season ends May 10.

