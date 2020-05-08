TURKEY SEASON

The spring turkey season began on Monday, April 20.

A check on Friday morning shows 549 birds killed in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported. That's sixth in the state. 

The tally was 412 adult gobblers, 130 juvenile gobblers and seven bearded hens.

Leaders in the state were: Franklin, 815; Callaway, 640; Miller, 585; and Laclede, 570583.The season ends May 10.

