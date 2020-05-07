TURKEY SEASON

The spring turkey season began on Monday, April 20.

 MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION

A check on Thursday morning shows 536 birds killed in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported. That's sixth in the state. 

The tally was 402 adult gobblers, 127 juvenile gobblers and seven bearded hens.

Leaders in the state were: Franklin, 802; Callaway, 634; Miller, 579; and Laclede, 570

The season ends May 10.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments