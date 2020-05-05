A check on Tuesday morning shows 510 birds killed in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported. That's seventh in the state.
The tally was 380 adult gobblers, 123 juvenile gobblers and seven bearded hens.
Leaders in the state were: Franklin, 781; Callaway, 610; Miller,557; and Laclede, 547.
The season ends May 10.
