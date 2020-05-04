TURKEY SEASON

The spring turkey season began on Monday, April 20.

 MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION

A check on Monday morning shows 495 birds killed in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

The tally was 367 adult gobblers, 122 juvenile gobblers and six bearded hens.

Leaders in the state were: Franklin, 759; Callaway, 595; Miller, 535; and Osage, 534.

The season ends May 10.

