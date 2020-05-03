TURKEY SEASON

The spring turkey season began on Monday, April 20.

 MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION

A check on Sunday morning shows 467 birds killed in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

The tally was 348 adult gobblers, 114 juvenile gobblers and five bearded hens.

Leaders in the state were: Franklin, 729; Callaway, 565; Laclede, 512; and Miller, 508.

The season ends May 10.

