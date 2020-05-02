TURKEY SEASON

The spring turkey season began on Monday, April 20.

 MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION

A check on Saturday morning shows 435 birds killed in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

The tally was 325 adult gobblers, 105 juvenile gobblers and five bearded hens.

Leaders in the state were: Franklin, 697; Callaway, 531; Osage, 478; and Laclede, 472.

The season ends May 10.

