TURKEY SEASON

The spring turkey season began on Monday, April 20.

 MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION

A check on Sunday morning shows 293 birds killed in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

The tally was 223 adult gobblers, 67 juvenile gobblers and three bearded hens.

Leaders in the state were: Franklin, 521; Callaway, 383; Osage, 357; and Miller, 332.

The season ends May 10.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments