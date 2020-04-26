TURKEY SEASON

The spring turkey season began on Monday, April 20.

A check on Sunday morning shows 237 birds killed in Texas County, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

The tally was 180 adult gobblers, 55 juvenile gobblers and two bearded hens.

Leaders in the state were: Franklin, 459; Callaway, 335; Osage, 315; and Sainte Genevieve, 288.

