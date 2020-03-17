Here is the latest information Tuesday related to efforts in Texas County to tackle the potential arrival of the coronavirus.Throughout Tuesday, we will be posting updates from reporters about the virus and its effects on daily life in the Texas County region.
•West Plains campus of MSU issues detailed advisory Tuesday on schedule.
•Cabool Municipal Court is canceled for March 18. All cases will be reset for 5 p.m. April 8.
•First Baptist Church at Houston on Tuesday morning said it will cancel all services and programs through and including April 5. The office will be open. The contact number is 417-967-2297. A service will be shown on Facebook, Youtube and on the church's website. Shopping services are available for members who are elderly, have illness or impaired immune systems.
•The Missouri State Highway Patrol has suspended driving tests across the state.
•The Houston City Council heard Monday night at its regular meeting that discussions are planned today related to city sports league play. School sports will come to a halt with the adjournment of districts, under state rules.
•Some sit-down eateries announced they would close dining rooms and opt for drive-through service to aid patrons.
• Missouri State University will extend spring an extra week — through March 27 — and wrap up the spring semester without returning to in-person classes.
"Beginning March 30, all in-person classes will move to alternative delivery," President Clif Smart said. "And we are extending spring break for one week to allow faculty additional time to be prepared to do that." Though much of campus is expected to remain open, the Foster Recreation Center will be closed starting today.
•And at MU, the University of Missouri Board of Curators executive committee voted Monday to give UM System President Mun Choi temporary authority for any policies, procedures or other measures that are appropriate to address the public health emergency related to COVID-19.
•Here's a handy mapping tool on cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.