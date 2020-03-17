Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR OZARK... SOUTHERN WEBSTER...DOUGLAS...WRIGHT...CHRISTIAN...TANEY...STONE... HOWELL...SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS AND EASTERN BARRY COUNTIES... AT 1037 AM CDT, THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REPORTED THAT MULTIPLE LOW WATER CROSSINGS REMAIN FLOODED AND CLOSED. FLAT CREEK ALSO REMAINS IN MINOR FLOOD. CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. THIS ADVISORY INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING LOW WATER CROSSINGS... ROUTE E NORTH OF HIGHWAY 38 AT THE GASCONADE RIVER... HIGHWAY 13 AT RAILEY CREEK NEAR REEDS SPRING... HIGHWAY 13 AT PINE RUN NORTHWEST OF GALENA... ROUTE U AT PEDELO CREEK NORTHEAST OF SPARTA... ROUTE FF AT HUNTER CREEK EAST OF AVA... ROUTE FF AT TURKEY CREEK EAST OF AVA... ROUTE Y AT FLAT CREEK JUST NORTHEAST OF CASSVILLE... HIGHWAY 142 AT THE SPRING RIVER WEST OF LANTON... HIGHWAY 142 AT THE BENNETTS RIVER WEST OF MOODY... AND ROUTE C JUST SOUTH OF MCDOWELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&