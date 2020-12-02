Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G commanding officer Cpt. Bruce D. Fiske announced traffic totals for the Thanksgiving Day holiday period.

During the timeframe, Troop G troopers investigated 21 crashes resulting in two fatalities and eight injuries. Troopers also arrested three people for driving while intoxicated and four for drug violations.

Troop G troopers participated in several enforcement operations in support of the patrol’s newest traffic safety campaign, “Stay In Your Lane.” This enforcement effort is designed to reduce the recent spike of fatal traffic crashes being experienced on Missouri’s roadways.

Additional totals from these special operations include 48 citations and 86 warnings.

