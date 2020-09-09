Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol recorded 20 crashes resulting in three fatalities and 14 injuries during the long Labor Day weekend, said Capt. Bruce Fiske.

Troop G troopers participated in several enforcement operations designed to reduce traffic crashes and provide assistance to the motoring public. Troopers arrested eight people for driving while intoxicated and nine for drug violations. Additional totals from these special operations include 121 citations, 180 warnings and 16 motorist assists.

“We are always saddened when someone loses their life on the roadways in Troop G,” Fiske said. “Our troopers work very hard to keep the motoring public safe. Please do your part by wearing your seat belt, obeying traffic laws, and limiting your distractions.”

MSHP statewide Labor Day period traffic statistics:

•Crashes – 274

•Injuries – 124

•Fatalities –10

•DWI – 145

•Drug arrests – 89

MSHP Boating Statistics:

•Crashes ─ 15

•Injuries ─ 6

•Fatalities ─ 0

•BWI – 7

•Drownings – 0

•Drug arrests –12

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments