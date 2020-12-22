A North Carolina man was charged with three offenses Monday night in Texas County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Caden C. Carter, 20, of Fayetteville, N.C., is charged with failing to keep right half resulting in an accident, DWI - first and minor in possession of alcohol.
He was cited and released to another party.
