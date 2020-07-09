After the execution of a search warrant at their residence Tuesday at Cabool, two men and a woman each face multiple felony drug charges after several items, including a meth lab were found near the Cabool School District campus.

Brandon L. Campbell, 40; Jason R. Hall, 39; and Nadatha S. Walker, 29, all of 522 Pine St. in Cabool, are all charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school and possession of a controlled substance, while Walker is also charged with furnishing materials for production of a controlled substance.

A Cabool officer reported that all three people were home and detained when the search warrant was served. The officer stated that during the process, methamphetamine was found, along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including about 80 unused syringes.

DRUG BUST SUSPECTS

From left: Brandon Campbell, Jason Hall and Nadatha Walker.

A meth lab was also located in a shed behind the house, which was about 732 feet away from school property, according to a report.

A check of each suspect’s criminal history reportedly revealed that all three had prior drug offenses, and that Hall was on probation for possession of a controlled substance and Walker was on probation for theft and forgery.

All three people are in the Texas County Jail. Campbell’s bond is set at $750,000, while Hall and Walker each have a bond set at $400,000.

Personnel from the South Central Drug Task Force assisted in the operation.

