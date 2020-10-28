BUST AT LICKING

Items found by a Texas County deputy inside a vehicle Saturday near Licking.

A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation on Saturday, Oct. 24, led to the arrest of a man and two women after drugs and drug-related items were found in the car they were in.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said a deputy on patrol in the Licking area observed a vehicle parked in a drive just off of U.S. 63, and the officer stopped to check on the driver to see if assistance was needed. During the contact, evidence of illegal drugs was observed in plain view.    

A search led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and substances believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, Lindsey said, and the occupants also had a loaded pistol in the passenger area. 

Andrew B. Lewis, 31, and Melissa Neal, 39, both of Licking, and Stephanie M. Hawkins, 35, of Salem, were subsequently arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail and placed on 24-hour holds. 

Probable cause statements pending laboratory confirmation of the drug evidence were submitted to the Texas County prosecuting attorney seeking charges of distribution of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances and illegal possession of a firearm. 

The Licking Police Department assisted with the arrests.     

