A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation on Saturday, Oct. 24, led to the arrest of a man and two women after drugs and drug-related items were found in the car they were in.
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said a deputy on patrol in the Licking area observed a vehicle parked in a drive just off of U.S. 63, and the officer stopped to check on the driver to see if assistance was needed. During the contact, evidence of illegal drugs was observed in plain view.
A search led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and substances believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine, Lindsey said, and the occupants also had a loaded pistol in the passenger area.
Andrew B. Lewis, 31, and Melissa Neal, 39, both of Licking, and Stephanie M. Hawkins, 35, of Salem, were subsequently arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail and placed on 24-hour holds.
Probable cause statements pending laboratory confirmation of the drug evidence were submitted to the Texas County prosecuting attorney seeking charges of distribution of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances and illegal possession of a firearm.
The Licking Police Department assisted with the arrests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.