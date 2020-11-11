GEYSER

Minuteman Geyser Pool in Shoshone Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park.

Cooking chickens in a Yellowstone National Park hot spring landed three people in hot water.

A park ranger on Aug. 7 heard that a group with cooking pots were hiking toward the park’s Shoshone Geyser Basin. The ranger found two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. A Yellowstone spokesperson said a cooking pot was nearby.

When asked what the group was up to in the Yellowstone backcountry, defendant Eric Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, said, “Make dinner.”

As for whose idea it was, “It was kind of a joint thing,” Roberts said.

Roberts and Dallas Roberts, of West Valley City, Utah, were ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees, according to court documents. Eric Romriell, also of Idaho Falls, paid $1,250 in fines and fees.

All three are banned from Yellowstone while serving two years of unsupervised probation.

Traveling through thermal areas is prohibited in Yellowstone, due to a risk of danger and injury, and the man was cited for violating closures and use limits.

Tourists have been seriously injured and killed by hot springs at Yellowstone, which can reach burning temperatures and are sometimes highly acidic.

