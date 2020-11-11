Cooking chickens in a Yellowstone National Park hot spring landed three people in hot water.
A park ranger on Aug. 7 heard that a group with cooking pots were hiking toward the park’s Shoshone Geyser Basin. The ranger found two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. A Yellowstone spokesperson said a cooking pot was nearby.
When asked what the group was up to in the Yellowstone backcountry, defendant Eric Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, said, “Make dinner.”
As for whose idea it was, “It was kind of a joint thing,” Roberts said.
Roberts and Dallas Roberts, of West Valley City, Utah, were ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees, according to court documents. Eric Romriell, also of Idaho Falls, paid $1,250 in fines and fees.
All three are banned from Yellowstone while serving two years of unsupervised probation.
Getting too close to and messing around with
Traveling through thermal areas is prohibited in Yellowstone, due to a risk of danger and injury, and the man was cited for violating closures and use limits.
Tourists have been seriously injured and killed by hot springs at Yellowstone, which can reach burning temperatures and are sometimes highly acidic.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.