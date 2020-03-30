A hearing on allowing a write-in candidacy for Texas County Memorial Hospital board has been delayed again due to court restrictions.

Circuit Judge John Beger postponed the manner on March 24, citing guidance from the Missouri Supreme Court. The trial setting will now be made on April 21.

The lawsuit was filed by Houston businessman Steve Pierce, who said he was denied the right to be a write-in candidate when arriving at the county clerk’s office to file paperwork.  The election is now June 2. Upton resident George Sholtz is the only candidate on the ballot after one person was disqualified.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments