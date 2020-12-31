A traffic stop conducted by a Cabool Police Department officer on Dec. 2 resulted in a pair of felony drug charges against a West Plains man.
Jose G. Porras, 32, of 1017 Davidson St., Apt. 2, in West Plains, is charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
According to a Cabool officer’s report, a vehicle was pulled over for having expired registration and no license plate lights.
During the process, Porras was identified as a passenger and a computer check revealed he had an active felony warrant for burglary. During a subsequent search, heroin and methamphetamine were found in the vehicle, as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Porras reportedly claimed that all of the drugs and other items belonged to him.
The female driver was arrested on charges of driving while revoked, no valid driver’s license, expired registration and no insurance.
Porras’ bond is set at $250,000.
