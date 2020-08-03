CASSANDRA STARK

A Cabool woman faces a felony charge after a Cabool Police Department officer allegedly found methamphetamine in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Cassandra M. Stark, 37, of 960 Shelton Drive, No. 18, in Cabool, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony).

An officer’s report says that on July 24 a 1993 Jeep was observed traveling on Montgomery Street with expired plates that also belonged to another vehicle. The vehicle pulled into the Dairy Queen parking lot and the officer made contact with it.

Inside were Stark, a man and two juvenile boys in the back seat. The officer and another officer on scene detected the odor of marijuana, and a pouch was reportedly located that had two plastic bags containing meth in it.

Also found in the Jeep were marijuana and various items of drug paraphernalia. The officer stated Stark claimed ownership of all the illegal items.

A check of Stark’s criminal history revealed multiple prior drug offenses. She was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.

