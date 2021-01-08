BROOKE WADE-VAUGHN

A traffic stop initiated by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy Dec. 30 has led to multiple felony charges against a Licking woman.

Brooke L. Wade-Vaughn, 30, of 225 Old Salem Road at Licking, is charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, along with misdemeanor driving while revoked.

A deputy reported conducting a traffic stop of a white Chrysler sedan traveling on Highway VV without a rear license plate. After making contact with the driver, Wade-Vaughn, the officer learned that her driver’s license was revoked and she was on probation and parole.

During the process, the deputy located a sawed-off shotgun in the car and learned that Wade-Vaughn had shells in her pockets. Also found in the vehicle were marijuana and a film container with illegal pills inside, according to a report.

The gun was seized as evidence and the pills were sent to a crime lab for testing.

Wade-Vaughn was taken to the Texas County Jail. Her bond is set at $150,000.

