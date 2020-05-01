SUSPECTS

A man and woman each face felony charges following a traffic stop conducted by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy late Wednesday in the Roby area.

Jesse L. Anderson, 37, of Hollister, was arrested on a probation violation warrant, and Gabrielle L. Dickinson, 23, of West Plains, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said that a deputy on patrol initiated a traffic stop for a registration violation on Highway 17 just before midnight April 29. A records check on the driver, Anderson, indicated he had a felony arrest warrant for a probation violation. 

Anderson was arrested on the warrant and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Lindsey said that during the search, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and a firearm were found.

The paraphernalia included items used in the distribution of drugs, such as a weight scale and individual bags containing methamphetamine, according to a report.

Dickinson was a passenger in the vehicle, Lindsey said, and was also arrested.

Both were taken to the Texas County Jail. Anderson is held without bond and Dickinson’s bond is set at $250,000.

