After a Cabool Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop Tuesday, a Cabool man faces multiple charges, including two felonies.
Weslee A. Field, 20, of 1000 Chestnut Ave. in Cabool, is charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing, along with misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
A Cabool officer reported that at about 10:15 p.m. a vehicle with only one operable headlight was observed traveling north on Highway 181. As the officer maneuvered to get behind the vehicle, it reportedly turned onto Metrecal Road and then accelerated and failed to stop at a posted stop sign.
The officer reported following the vehicle with his patrol car’s siren sounding, but the vehicle didn’t stop and a pursuit ensued on many roadways, including U.S. 63 in both directions. Another officer reportedly deployed stop-sticks and the vehicle stopped at U.S. 63 and Orchard Road. The driver, Field, and a female passenger were taken into custody.
During a search of the vehicle, multiple illegal items were found, including a clonazepam pill (a schedule four controlled substance) and a plastic bag containing marijuana. During investigation, the passenger was interviewed and reportedly said she and Field had used methamphetamine a few hours earlier.
The officer noted in a report that Field was on probation for a controlled substance offense. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $300,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.